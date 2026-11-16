Slushy stretch near Nehru Nagar park puts Old Washermenpet residents at risk

Stagnant sewage and rainwater on the stretch are posing health risks to nearby residents because of the mosquito menace. Locals also use this road to reach home from Ennore High Road.

According to residents, sewage pipe installation work began at the end of September, despite the monsoon, but stalled by October. Since then, intermittent heavy rain has kept the entire stretch opposite the park slushy throughout the day.

Responding to the issue, a Corporation official said, “We’re ready to restore the road. For now, the Metro Water department has paused the sewage pipeline work, citing the monsoon. To avoid stagnation, we divert the accumulated rainwater during heavy rain.”

LM Jaiganesh, an activist based in North Chennai, pointed out that Ennore High Road was blocked because the work on Level Crossing 2A (ROB) is underway. “As a result, thousands of motorists use Nehru Nagar Main Road to reach Kodungaiyur, Ezhil Nagar, MKB Nagar and other neighbourhoods. The issue has to be rectified at the earliest,” he opined.