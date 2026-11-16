Slushy stretch near Nehru Nagar park puts Old Washermenpet residents at risk

CHENNAI: Residents of Nehru Nagar in Old Washermenpet have urged the civic body and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to fill the slushy, muddy stretch in front of the Corporation park along Nehru Nagar Main Road.
Stagnant sewage and rainwater on the stretch are posing health risks to nearby residents because of the mosquito menace. Locals also use this road to reach home from Ennore High Road.
According to residents, sewage pipe installation work began at the end of September, despite the monsoon, but stalled by October. Since then, intermittent heavy rain has kept the entire stretch opposite the park slushy throughout the day.
Responding to the issue, a Corporation official said, “We’re ready to restore the road. For now, the Metro Water department has paused the sewage pipeline work, citing the monsoon. To avoid stagnation, we divert the accumulated rainwater during heavy rain.”
LM Jaiganesh, an activist based in North Chennai, pointed out that Ennore High Road was blocked because the work on Level Crossing 2A (ROB) is underway. “As a result, thousands of motorists use Nehru Nagar Main Road to reach Kodungaiyur, Ezhil Nagar, MKB Nagar and other neighbourhoods. The issue has to be rectified at the earliest,” he opined.
A senior Metro Water department official admitted that under the North Chennai Development Scheme, the sewer main line had to be replaced throughout Nehru Nagar. “A 250-metre stretch from Ennore High Road on Nehru Nagar Main Road has been completed and handed over to the GCC. The remaining 800 metres will be taken up after the monsoon,” he clarified.
B Vimala, Ward 41 councillor, explained that the CMWSSB halted the works in the first week of October on her instruction. “It’s hard for me to coordinate between both departments for the execution. The manhole changer was damaged earlier and has now been repaired,” she added. “We’ve kept gravel ready for earth filling. Once the area dries, we’ll lay a layer of gravel, followed by wet mix macadam and concrete up to the end of the park.”