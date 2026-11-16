Slow-paced work at Race Course bus stand leaves commuters in the lurch

CHENNAI: Ten months after the Race Course bus stand opposite Guindy Railway Station was demolished for redevelopment, the project remains incomplete, with only 85% of the work completed, leaving thousands of commuters dependent on inadequate temporary shelters during the monsoon.
A busy junction with the bus stand, Metro and suburban railway stations, it attracts an average footfall of 4,000 people an hour. Commuters have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to expedite the work and restore the facility.
S Pennarselvam, a commuter who takes the 88K bus to Kundrathur, said that the project had remained incomplete even as another monsoon began. “The bus shelter was removed during the 2025 monsoon for redevelopment. Although temporary shelters have been provided, they are inadequate for the large number of passengers,” he said.
An auto driver said that the temporary arrangements had very limited seating, forcing senior citizens to stand for long periods while waiting for buses. “Completing the facility would provide much-needed relief to commuters, particularly during unpredictable monsoon weather,” he said.
Adyar Zone Committee chairman, R Durairaj, told DT Next that the bus stand redevelopment began during the previous DMK regime. “Several components of the proposed multimodal transit project have been stalled after the TVK government assumed office, despite tenders being finalised and work orders issued to contractors,” he opined.
The project envisaged integrating bus, suburban rail and Metro Rail services by widening Guindy Race Course Road, constructing a skywalk and developing a pedestrian plaza.
A senior Corporation official said that around 85% of the work on the Rs 1.64-crore bus stand project had been completed. “Roofing work is under way, and the bus stand will be opened for public use by the end of this month,” he stated. “The previous Rs 6.45-crore tender for the multimodal transit project is being revised. Fresh tenders will be floated for widening a 220-metre stretch of road from the Madras Race Club gate near the bus stop.”
Another official piped in that the Corporation had also sought permission from the Railway Department to construct the proposed skywalk.