Slow-paced work at Race Course bus stand leaves commuters in the lurch

A busy junction with the bus stand, Metro and suburban railway stations, it attracts an average footfall of 4,000 people an hour. Commuters have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to expedite the work and restore the facility.

S Pennarselvam, a commuter who takes the 88K bus to Kundrathur, said that the project had remained incomplete even as another monsoon began. “The bus shelter was removed during the 2025 monsoon for redevelopment. Although temporary shelters have been provided, they are inadequate for the large number of passengers,” he said.

An auto driver said that the temporary arrangements had very limited seating, forcing senior citizens to stand for long periods while waiting for buses. “Completing the facility would provide much-needed relief to commuters, particularly during unpredictable monsoon weather,” he said.