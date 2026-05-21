Sizzler Friday for Chennai, night may bring rain: RMC

According to the weather department bulletin, Chennai may witness a sizzling Friday, as the maximum temperature may touch 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature may dip to 31 degrees Celsius. Respite may follow, with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in the evening or night.

On Thursday, Vellore recorded the highest temperature at 42.5 degrees C (108.5 degrees Fahrenheit), Tiruthani at 42.1 degrees C (107.78 degrees Fahrenheit) and Meenambakkam recorded 41.6 degrees C (106.88 degrees Fahrenheit).

Six places — Erode, Nungambakkam, Tiruchy, Karur, Paramathi and Madurai recorded above 40 degrees C (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Among the hilly regions, Kodaikanal recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Saturday may bring discomfort, as high humidity combined with high maximum and minimum temperatures is likely over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Salem, Namakkal, Vellore, Tirupattur and Dharmapuri districts are expected to get heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday and one or two places are likely to see thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Similar conditions may prevail over Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Ranipet districts on Sunday, said the RMC bulletin.