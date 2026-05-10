Sixteen candidates trained by Manidhanaeyam clear IFoS interview

CHENNAI: Sixteen candidates trained at Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy in Chennai have cleared the interview stage of the 2025-26 Indian Forest Service (IFoS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.
A statement issued by the Manidhanaeyam academy read that 12 men and four women candidates were among those who cleared the interview round, the results of which were announced on May 8.
Among the successful candidates, Ravi Lakshmipriya from Chennai secured All India Rank 9, while PS Megathees from Erode and A Agnes Meritta Steppy secured ranks 37 and 39, respectively.
The institution said 26 of its students had appeared for the interview and that it had arranged travel and accommodation support for candidates attending the interview in New Delhi.
Founded in 2005 by former Chennai Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy, the academy provides free coaching for UPSC and TNPSC examinations. According to the institution, more than 5,000 candidates trained at the centre have secured posts in Union and State government services over the years.