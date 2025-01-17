Six teenagers among eight held for murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was brutally murdered by a gang in New Washermanpet on Wednesday night. Fishing Harbour police who registered a case, arrested eight youths in connection with the murder, of which six of them are 19 years old.

The deceased was identified as K Vinoth Kumar, a fisherman of Nagooran Thottam in New Washermanpet. While officially police claim that Vinoth Kumar was killed by the gang due to frequent clashes, sources said that Vinoth Kumar was killed as he informed police about the youths smoking ganja in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday (Jan 15), around 9 pm, Vinoth Kumar was outside a shop near his house when the gang rounded him up and brutally attacked him with machetes, iron rods, pipes and a cricket bat.

The gang fled the scene before neighbours gathered after which Vinoth Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Fishing Harbour Police registered a case of murder and after investigations, police arrested eight persons - D Rithik Roshan (19), M Gokul (20), N Yuvaraj (19), A Naresh Kumar (24), S Sunil Kumar (19), K Abinesh (19), R Lokesh Raj (19) and A Pandimuthu (19). All the accused are from New Washermanpet.

Police recovered four machetes, an iron rod and a cricket bat used in the murder from them.

According to an official release, the deceased used to bother the accused gang frequently whenever they gathered for a drink because of which there was an enmity.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Of those arrested, four of them have pending criminal cases, police said.