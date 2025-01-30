Six Rameswaram fishermen return to Chennai after detention by Sri Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: Six fishermen from Rameswaram, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime border, returned to Chennai on Monday night after their release from a Sri Lankan jail.

The fishermen had set out for fishing on January 12 when they were detained by a Sri Lankan Navy patrol near Rameswaram.

Their boat was seized, and they were taken to Sri Lanka, where they were produced in court and later imprisoned.

Following their arrest, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar, seeking their intervention.

Indian Embassy officials in Sri Lanka held discussions with Sri Lankan authorities, leading to the court’s decision to release the fishermen on January 28.

The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka facilitated their return by issuing emergency certificates and arranging flight tickets to Chennai.

The fishermen arrived in Chennai on an Air India flight last night.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received them at Chennai Airport, after which they were sent back to Rameswaram in a vehicle arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.