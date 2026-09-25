Six-member gang robs Rs 24 lakh from pharma firm employee in Adyar

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when Anthony Augustine, 33, a sales manager with Asian Pharma International in West Tambaram, was returning home on his two-wheeler after collecting payments from medicine distributors.

According to the police, Agastin had collected Rs 24,00,760 and was carrying the cash in a black bag kept in the front portion of his two-wheeler. He was allegedly followed by six men travelling on three two-wheelers.