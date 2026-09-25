Six-member gang robs Rs 24 lakh from pharma firm employee in Adyar

CHENNAI: A six-member gang allegedly waylaid a sales manager of a private pharmaceutical company and robbed him of Rs 24 lakh at knifepoint near Ambika Appalam signal on Sardar Patel Road in Adyar on Thursday night.
The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when Anthony Augustine, 33, a sales manager with Asian Pharma International in West Tambaram, was returning home on his two-wheeler after collecting payments from medicine distributors.
According to the police, Agastin had collected Rs 24,00,760 and was carrying the cash in a black bag kept in the front portion of his two-wheeler. He was allegedly followed by six men travelling on three two-wheelers.
Near Ambika Appalam signal, the suspects allegedly rammed their vehicles into Augustine's two-wheeler, causing him to fall. One of the suspects then allegedly brandished a knife and threatened him. Fearing for his safety, the victim ran from the spot.
The suspects allegedly took the black bag containing the cash and fled from the scene.
Augustine, who has been working with the company for the past five years, later approached the Adyar police and lodged a complaint around 10.30 pm.
Police said the gang members were aged between 25 and 30 and had used two Yamaha R15 motorcycles and a Dio-type scooter. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and trace their vehicles.
A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.