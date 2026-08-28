Six-member gang hacks VCK functionary to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was hacked to death by a six-member gang in Thiruneermalai on Friday.
The deceased, Anbazhagan, also known as Maina Kutty, was a resident of Thiruneermalai. He was serving as the district organiser of the VCK's Volunteers Wing.
On Friday morning, as Anbazhagan was talking to friends near the Ambedkar statue in Thiruneermalai, close to the DMK zonal office, a gang of six unidentified men wearing helmets came there on three bikes.
They hacked Anbazhagan repeatedly with sickles and fled the spot at high speed. The onlookers immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service. A medical team that arrived at the spot examined Anbazhagan and declared that he had already died.
On information, the Shankar Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent Anbazhagan's body to the Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police sources said Anbazhagan was facing several cases, including three of murder.
The police suspect that previous enmity could have been the motive behind the murder. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the killers with the help of CCTV in the locality.