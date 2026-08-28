Six-member gang hacks VCK functionary to death in Chennai

They hacked Anbazhagan repeatedly with sickles and fled the spot at high speed. The onlookers immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service. A medical team that arrived at the spot examined Anbazhagan and declared that he had already died.

On information, the Shankar Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent Anbazhagan's body to the Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police sources said Anbazhagan was facing several cases, including three of murder.

The police suspect that previous enmity could have been the motive behind the murder. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the killers with the help of CCTV in the locality.