Chennai

Six college students injured as car crashes into median wall on ECR

The car was travelling at a very high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the central retaining wall
Six college students injured as car crashes into median wall
Six college students injured as car crashes into median wallDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Six college students were injured after the car in which they were travelling from Chennai to Puducherry crashed into the central retaining wall on the East Coast Road (ECR) early on Wednesday (November 11), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The students had set out from Chennai to celebrate a friend's birthday in Puducherry. They were reportedly travelling at high speed on the deserted road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the wall.

How did the accident occur?

The car was travelling at a very high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the central retaining wall. The impact crushed the front portion of the vehicle, leaving all six injured.

What happened after the crash?

Hearing the noise of the collision, local residents and police rushed to the spot and rescued the students trapped inside the damaged car. The injured were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What action have police taken?

The Traffic Investigation Unit police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Police are collecting the names of the students involved and details of the colleges where they are studying.

accident
college student
East Coast Road
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