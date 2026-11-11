Six college students injured as car crashes into median wall on ECR

CHENNAI: Six college students were injured after the car in which they were travelling from Chennai to Puducherry crashed into the central retaining wall on the East Coast Road (ECR) early on Wednesday (November 11), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The students had set out from Chennai to celebrate a friend's birthday in Puducherry. They were reportedly travelling at high speed on the deserted road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the wall.
The car was travelling at a very high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the central retaining wall. The impact crushed the front portion of the vehicle, leaving all six injured.
Hearing the noise of the collision, local residents and police rushed to the spot and rescued the students trapped inside the damaged car. The injured were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Traffic Investigation Unit police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.
Police are collecting the names of the students involved and details of the colleges where they are studying.