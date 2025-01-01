Six arrested for fatal attack of history-sheeter in Ambattur

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police on Tuesday arrested six persons on murder charges after they fatally attacked a history sheeter in Ambattur on Monday night.

The rowdy, E Naveen (24), who was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries succumbed on Tuesday, following which the Avadi city police registered a murder case and began investigations.

The probe revealed that Naveen was riding home on his two-wheeler, when a gang surrounded him near Kallikuppam.

Before Naveen could flee, the gang rained blows on him. Passersby rescued him and rushed him to a hospital where he underwent treatment until succumbing on Tuesday.

According to police, Naveen was the main accused in two murder cases, one in ICF and another in Villivakkam.

His associates threw a Molotov cocktail outside the house of a Wilson in Villivakkam. Wilson is the relative of Alex, in whose murder Naveen was the main accused.

The Avadi city police have arrested six persons -- Ashok Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Albert, Vijay, Imman, and Vinod Kumar – and are investigating further.