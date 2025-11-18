SIR: 947 Elector Helpdesks in Chennai to clarify voters’ doubts, assist them in filling SIR forms

CHENNAI: With complaints pouring in and confusion reigning over the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls, the Election Commission would set up 947 Electors Helpdesks in as many booths from November 18 to November 25.

These helpdesks would help voters fill the forms, find out their names and those of their relatives, and verify the details in the electoral roll, it said on Monday.

In a statement, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer J Kumaragurubaran said that the helpdesks would offer their services to voters from 10 am to 6 pm on eight days from November 18 to November 25. He advised voters in the respective areas to approach these counters to obtain guidance in completing applications.

The statement added that senior citizens and persons with disabilities may be accompanied by an attendant.

“The helpdesks will give guidance to resolve doubts that voters may have in completing the forms for the special intensified revision exercise. They would also provide explanations about the documents that are required to be attached to the forms,” it said.

There are 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai that fall under the jurisdiction of the Commissioner/DEO. According to the data shared by the ECI, more than 93 per cent of forms have been issued in Chennai till November 16.