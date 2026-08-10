Sip coffee, make friends: Why Chennai’s 722 Collective offers the perfect icebreakers

Through 722 Collective, named by combining sisters Mercy and Nancy John’s birthdays, the duo has created a space where meaningful connections take centre stage.

The space was filled with people who had never met each other before. What began as a gathering of strangers soon transformed into a place buzzing with conversation, creativity and laughter. Sketchbooks were passed around, stories were exchanged over coffee, and awkward introductions slowly gave way to genuine connections. By the end of the morning, participants didn’t just leave with collaborative artwork, they walked away with meaningful conversations and new friendships. That is the experience sisters Mercy John and Nancy John set out to create through 722 Collective, an invite-only community that brings people together through art and conversation. Fittingly, the name itself is personal, combining the sisters’ birthdays into one shared identity that reflects the collaborative spirit behind the initiative.

For Mercy John, the idea of 722 Collective had been taking shape for nearly a year. A podcaster drawn to meaningful conversations, Mercy had always found it difficult to settle for superficial connections. “If I meet someone, I can’t just have small talk and move on. If I need to build a relationship with you, I need to really get to know you,” she says.

Her sister Nancy John, an illustrator, shared a similar instinct but envisioned it through a creative lens. The sisters had long imagined spaces of their own, Mercy wanted a gathering centred on honest, vulnerable conversations, while Nancy dreamed of a creative community where artists and illustrators could meet, attend workshops, or simply sit together and draw.