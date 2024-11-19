Singer Guru Guhan held for raping partner, forcing her to abort baby

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount police arrested Guru Guhan (26) of Mambalam, a singer working in a private TV channel, for raping a woman after promising to marry her, and then forcing her to abort the baby.

Police said that Guhan had met the victim at a concert in May last year. Their friendship turned into a relationship, and Guhan promised to marry her. He also met her parents and told them that he wanted to marry their daughter.

A few months ago, when she became pregnant, Guhan forced her to have an abortion, saying that his parents were not convinced about the marriage. However, after the abortion, Guhan refused to marry her.

Following that, she filed a complaint with the St Thomas Mount all-women police station. Under three sections against Guhan, the police arrested him in Perungudi on Monday and remanded him in judicial custody.