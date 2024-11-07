Singer Guru Guhan booked by Chennai cops for sexual assault, cheating

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have filed a case against 26-year-old playback singer Guru Guhan for allegedly raping and cheating a software engineer.

The victim, daughter of a retired SBI manager, filed a complaint stating that she met Guru Guhan at a music event in May and they began a romantic relationship.

She alleged that Guhan promised to marry her but later forced her into physical relations and got her pregnant.

When she became pregnant, he allegedly took her to a hospital and forced her to undergo an abortion.

The police have booked the singer under various sections, including cheating, rape, and provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Guru Guhan, known for his performances in private TV music shows and other events, has gone into hiding with his family.

Police is investigating the case.