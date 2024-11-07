Begin typing your search...

    Singer Guru Guhan booked by Chennai cops for sexual assault, cheating

    The victim, daughter of a retired SBI manager, filed a complaint stating that she met Guru Guhan at a music event in May and they began a romantic relationship.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Nov 2024 3:00 PM IST
    Singer Guru Guhan booked by Chennai cops for sexual assault, cheating
    X

    CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have filed a case against 26-year-old playback singer Guru Guhan for allegedly raping and cheating a software engineer.

    The victim, daughter of a retired SBI manager, filed a complaint stating that she met Guru Guhan at a music event in May and they began a romantic relationship.

    She alleged that Guhan promised to marry her but later forced her into physical relations and got her pregnant.

    When she became pregnant, he allegedly took her to a hospital and forced her to undergo an abortion.

    The police have booked the singer under various sections, including cheating, rape, and provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    Guru Guhan, known for his performances in private TV music shows and other events, has gone into hiding with his family.

    Police is investigating the case.

    Chennai city policesexual assaultRape Case
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick