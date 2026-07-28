Singapore flier held with Rs 5.8 crore gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 3.96 kg of 24-carat gold bars, valued at Rs 5.8 crore, from a passenger who arrived from Singapore.
Acting on intelligence, Air Intelligence officers intensified surveillance at the international arrival terminal on Sunday night, screening passengers.
Officials intercepted a North Indian passenger who had travelled from Delhi to Singapore as a tourist, only to return to Chennai the next day. His suspicious travel pattern and contradictory answers during questioning prompted officers to take him to the Customs office for detailed baggage inspection.
During the search, officers noticed a hidden compartment inside his suitcase. A closer look revealed 3.96 kg of concealed gold bars. The metal, valued at Rs 5.8 crore, was seized under the Customs Act, and the passenger was arrested.
Preliminary investigation indicates the accused acted as a carrier for an international smuggling syndicate. Customs officials are now tracking down the local receiver in Chennai and the kingpin who recruited him.