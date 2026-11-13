SIM boxes linked to 300 nat’l cyber cases seized from Chennai firm

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber Crime Wing, in a joint operation with the Department of Telecommunications, raided the premises of Forte management services, a BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) firm operating out of a commercial complex in Saidapet, and seized 11 SIM boxes and 182 SIM cards, allegedly linked to 301 National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints reported from various parts of the country, including 52 cybercrime complaints registered in Tamil Nadu.

A SIM box is a device that houses multiple SIM cards that routes internet calls through the local mobile network, making an international fraud call appear as a local call.

The search was carried out based on a tip-off from I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre), a Home Ministry initiative that coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country.

"The equipment was found to be operating without the requisite licence or authorisation from competent authorities. The unauthorised SIM box setup had the potential to be exploited by cybercriminals to facilitate cyber-enabled offences by using multiple SIM cards to make fraudulent calls, impersonate government officials or other entities, conceal the identity and location of the callers and evade conventional telecom tracking mechanisms.