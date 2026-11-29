CHENNAI: The silt catch pit cover on Mahalingapuram Main Road in Nungambakkam has remained uneven and unrepaired for nearly a year. As a result, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians using the stretch face difficulties.
Mahalingapuram Main Road sees heavy vehicular movement throughout the day as it connects T Nagar and Arcot Road. Students from a nearby private college also regularly use this stretch.
However, the silt catch pit cover is at a lower level than the surrounding road surface and remains uneven. This forces motorists to slow down and negotiate the turn carefully.
During peak traffic hours, avoiding the depression becomes even more difficult.
Sathish, a resident of Nungambakkam, said, “The silt catch pit has remained damaged for nearly a year. Two-wheeler riders frequently lose their balance while crossing this spot, resulting in accidents. People commuting to work are particularly affected. As the damaged portion is located near a turning point, motorists face additional difficulties while negotiating the curve.”
Concurring with him, another commuter, Krishnan, said, “During the rainy season, water accumulates in the depression, making it difficult for motorists to identify its depth. It is even harder to spot the damaged portion at night due to poor lighting. As a result, two-wheeler riders risk losing their balance and meeting with accidents while crossing the stretch.”
A Chennai Corporation official said that the condition of the Silt Catch Pit would be inspected. Necessary steps would be taken to identify the damaged portions and carry out repairs.