Mahalingapuram Main Road sees heavy vehicular movement throughout the day as it connects T Nagar and Arcot Road. Students from a nearby private college also regularly use this stretch.

However, the silt catch pit cover is at a lower level than the surrounding road surface and remains uneven. This forces motorists to slow down and negotiate the turn carefully.

During peak traffic hours, avoiding the depression becomes even more difficult.

Sathish, a resident of Nungambakkam, said, “The silt catch pit has remained damaged for nearly a year. Two-wheeler riders frequently lose their balance while crossing this spot, resulting in accidents. People commuting to work are particularly affected. As the damaged portion is located near a turning point, motorists face additional difficulties while negotiating the curve.”