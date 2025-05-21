Silambam students from RA Puram school win medals at international tournament

CHENNAI: Thirteen students from Nethaji Silambam School in RA Puram won awards at the International Silambam Championship held recently at Taleigao, Goa.

The students were trained in traditional South Indian martial arts like silambam, stick fight and maduvu. G Jagadeesan, trainer, said, “Out of the 13 students, five won gold, and eight silver medals.

Players from other parts of the State put up a tough fight but our contestants performed well and won medals. Our students were trained free of cost.” Participants in the competition were trained for nearly three years. Students from the school have participated in several competitions held in Malaysia, Thailand and Goa and have received several awards. “Awareness about traditional martial arts has grown among youngsters and many are coming forward to learn,” he added. “TN has to take steps to streamline and organise silambam in schools.”