Signals sans timers at key city junctions mount fuel panic

Many commuters argue that countdown timers previously helped drivers estimate the duration of signal stops and decide whether to switch engines off or not. But now, they prefer to keep their engines idling rather than risk delaying traffic when the signal turns green.

Suriyakumar, a biker who frequently travels through central Chennai, said, "When there was a countdown timer, we knew exactly how much time was left before the signal changed. If the waiting time was long, many riders would turn off their vehicles and restart them when the timer approached zero. Now, without timers, most people simply keep their vehicles running because they do not know when the signal will change," he said.