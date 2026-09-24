Signal snag delays morning peak-hour trains in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: Suburban train services on the Gummidipoondi route were disrupted during the morning peak hours on Thursday following a signal failure between Gummidipoondi and Kavaraipettai, leaving trains stranded at successive stations and commuters waiting for services.
Passengers said a train was unavailable for around an hour. Around 5,000 passengers were waiting for trains, and with two services not arriving, passengers were forced to travel in a single train.
The signal failure occurred between 5.30 am and 9 am, said S Suresh Babu, president of the Gummidipoondi Railway Passengers Welfare Association. "It already takes two hours to cover 45 km to reach Central. Such signal failures during peak hours have put thousands of commuters in disarray," he said.
A passenger from Ponneri, who works at NTPC's Vallur power plant and regularly travels to Athipattu Pudhunagar, said signal-related problems and delays involving loop lines have become a recurring issue. He said trains are held at Ponneri, Minjur, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur, particularly when express trains are being given passage.
"Suburban trains are kept on a loop line for around half an hour, making the journey for those travelling to Chennai Central for work difficult," he added.
The Gummidipoondi route is a key connecting line as many people from Ponneri travel towards Chennai Central and surrounding areas for work with Gummidipoondi being the terminal for several services before they return towards Chennai. Passengers also raised the recurring issue at Minjur, where trains are held at the level crossing.
According to Southern Railway, the signal failure lasted for one hour and manual operation began around 6.40 am. The railway said trains passed slowly through the section while the signalling problem was being dealt with subsequently.