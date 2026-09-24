Signal snag delays morning peak-hour trains in Gummidipoondi

Passengers said a train was unavailable for around an hour. Around 5,000 passengers were waiting for trains, and with two services not arriving, passengers were forced to travel in a single train.

The signal failure occurred between 5.30 am and 9 am, said S Suresh Babu, president of the Gummidipoondi Railway Passengers Welfare Association. "It already takes two hours to cover 45 km to reach Central. Such signal failures during peak hours have put thousands of commuters in disarray," he said.