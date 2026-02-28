Signal failure halts EMU services near Tambaram, commuters stranded

The disruption, which occurred amid ongoing maintenance works at Egmore railway station, affected EMU services operating from Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery towards Chennai Beach. Trains were halted near Perungalathur and Irumbuliyur, remaining stationary for over an hour and causing severe inconvenience to office-goers, factory workers and students.

With no immediate movement of services, several frustrated passengers alighted from the trains and walked along the tracks towards Tambaram railway station. On reaching Tambaram, many found limited services and were forced to wait longer, compounding the delay.