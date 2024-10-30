Signal failure disrupts Chennai - Arakkonam train service; passengers stranded

CHENNAI: Trains on platform no 3 and 4 at Arakkonam Railway station were disrupted due to signal failure on Wednesday Morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the trains were halted at the station due to signal failure on both the platforms.

Passengers were involved in an argument with the railway officials as trains were stopped for a long time and no infomation was provided.

It is also reported that the train services were halted from 6 am.

The signal fault has been fixed and trains continue to operate from Arakkonam station.