Siblings abuse wife of landlord; held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly entering a house in Kodungaiyur during the early hours of September 16 and sexually harassing a woman before assaulting her husband, the landlord.
Police said the victim’s husband, 43, who works in the film industry, had rented out part of his house to a woman named Seema.
According to complaint, when tenant’s son Deepak, 24, allegeedly harassed his wife, Balamurugan confronted him. Deepak and his brother Rahul, 22, then allegedly assaulted him.
Balamurugan suffered injuries and was rushed to Stanley GH.