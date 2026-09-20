Chennai

Siblings abuse wife of landlord; held in Chennai

Police said the victim’s husband, 43, who works in the film industry, had rented out part of his house to a woman named Seema.
Representative image for arrest
Representative image for arrest(Photo: Dina Thanthi)
Updated on

CHENNAI: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly entering a house in Kodungaiyur during the early hours of September 16 and sexually harassing a woman before assaulting her husband, the landlord.

Police said the victim’s husband, 43, who works in the film industry, had rented out part of his house to a woman named Seema.

Representative image for arrest
History-sheeter held for sexually harassing woman in Chennai

According to complaint, when tenant’s son Deepak, 24, allegeedly harassed his wife, Balamurugan confronted him. Deepak and his brother Rahul, 22, then allegedly assaulted him.

Balamurugan suffered injuries and was rushed to Stanley GH.

chennai crime
sexually harassment
Police
landlord
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in