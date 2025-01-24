Showcasing innovation and tradition in Bharatanatyam

CHENNAI: Bharata Kalanjali will host the fourth edition of Jharna, their annual festival for emerging dancers, on January 25-26 and February 1-2 at the Teach Auditorium, SPASTN, Taramani. With over five decades of excellence in Bharatanatyam, Bharata Kalanjali continues to nurture and celebrate the art form through Jharna. The festival has become a significant platform for showcasing emerging talent while honouring the richness and innovation of classical dance. From over 60 applicants, six promising dancers have been selected to premiere their original works, blending tradition with creativity. The festival will also feature performances by distinguished artists.

“Jharna provides a safe and supportive space for young dancers to innovate, push boundaries, and explore their creativity. It encourages them to experiment with their artistic vision, challenging the conventional frameworks often associated with Bharatanatyam. We envision this festival as a platform that redefines artistic expression, fostering exploration and originality,” says CP Satyajit, Artistic Director of Bharata Kalanjali.

“It allows young dancers to create and present original works, fully expressing their artistic vision,” adds Shobana Bhalchandra, Creative Executive Director of Bharata Kalanjali.