Shortage of single-phase meters delays new EB connections in Pattabiram

CHENNAI: Despite the norms to provide a new electricity connection in 3-7 days with no extension of power lines required, consumers who had applied for new domestic and temporary connections, particularly for single-phase, have been waiting for months due to the unavailability of meters.

R Bathrinarayanan, a licensed contractor, in Pattabiram, said that several consumers who have applied for new connections for domestic purposes, and temporary connections for construction, have been waiting for nearly two months in Tiruninravur and Pattabiram.

“There is a shortage of only single-phase meters. Tangedco officials in the local section office were telling consumers, who were enquiring about the status of their application, to purchase meters from the market. They were giving assurances that the cost of the meter would be refunded to the consumer. But consumers do not want to risk it,” he said.

As per the time limit fixed by the TNERC for LT connections, a connection should be provided preferably within 3 days but not exceeding 7 days for the supply involving extension and improvement, 60 days for supply involving the enhancement of power transformer or addition of power transformer, and 90 days for involving commissioning of substations.

A consumer at Avadi said that he had applied for a tariff change of a temporary single-phase connection into a domestic connection three weeks ago. He’s still waiting. “After my house was constructed, I applied for the tariff change from temporary connection to domestic tariff. A unit of energy in the temporary tariff costs Rs 12.85 while the fixed charges for the 2 kilowatt load would be Rs 2,356 for two months (Rs 589 per month per kW),” he said.

A Tangedco official in Chennai North Distribution Region admitted to the shortage of single-phase meters, but added that three-phase meters were available. “We’re expecting single-phase meters in a week,” the official said. “Consumers have the option of buying single- and three-phase meters from empanelled companies.”