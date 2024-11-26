Shoddy roads in Erikarai in Noombal pose risk to commuters

CHENNAI: With forecasts predicting heavy rainfall this week, the residents of Noombal and nearby regions in Iyyappanthangal are irked by the poor road conditions in Erikarai and other adjacent places, which is a residential area with high vehicular movement.

Besides this, the residents have also complained that the Oil Mill Road and the parallel road are also in poor condition and despite multiple media reports and complaints to the village panchayat office and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), no action has been taken since.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident of the area said, “The condition of the road in the entire stretch has been poor for several years. In-between, due to a slew of complaints from residents, the panchayat office or GCC re-lays roads or fills them with sand, but there is no permanent solution to the plight of the road in the area.”

Meanwhile, the resident also recalled an incident in November where a motorcyclist lost balance in one of the potholes leaving him with injuries.

Mahesh, a resident of a gated community in Noombal said, “I have been residing at this place for more than ten years. The condition of the road has been the same ever since. It is highly dangerous to commute through the road with children riding pillion as there is always a danger of tripping and sustaining injuries.”

Additionally, Senthil Kumar, a resident of Iyyappanthangal pointed out that a few weeks ago, the potholes in Erikarai and other regions were filled temporarily. However, no permanent or safe solution has been taken so far.

Meanwhile, the residents also alleged that the area partially falls under GCC and other portions under Tiruverkadu Municipality. But, there is still no clarity on whom to contact to file a complaint regarding shoddy road conditions.

The officials of the department concerned did not respond when contacted.