Shift seen towards premium, wellness-led products in Chennai: Amazon India

CHENNAI: E-commerce major Amazon has witnessed a shift among customers towards premium and wellness-led products under its Fresh and Everyday essentials categories, the company said.



In order to enhance its operations network, Amazon has opened two new fulfilment centres in Thiruvallur and Krishnagiri, aimed at helping sellers in the region to serve their customers efficiently.

Commenting on the occasion, Amazon India, Director-Amazon Fresh, Srikant Sree Ram said, "The shift we are seeing in Chennai toward premium and wellness-led products reflects how customers are celebrating more mindfully and seeking quality in every purchase."

"At Amazon Fresh, our focus is not only on offering this wide selection from premium fruits to wellness essentials, but also on ensuring customers can access them with the convenience of fast, reliable delivery. This combination of selection, quality and speed is what we believe makes Amazon Fresh and Everyday Essentials a trusted destination for festive shopping," he said in a press release on Friday.

Accordingly, premium choices from the Chennai market were growing, with avocados witnessing more than three times the growth, berries 2.6 times growth, exotic fruits recording a 1.4 times growth as compared to last year. Premium gifting categories like dry fruits, nuts, chocolate gift packs also witnessed an increasing traction among buyers, the company said.

Under the Everyday Essentials category, sunscreens, specialty coffee, vitamins and supplements, protein formats and sugar substitutes were largely preferred by consumers from the city.

In order to serve the rising demand during the forthcoming festive season, Amazon India said it has taken up an expansion of its operations network with the launch of 12 new fulfillment centres and 6 sort centres across the country.

Two new fulfilment centres in Tamil Nadu - Thiruvallur and Krishnagiri have also been established, along with the Pan-India initiative, which would help sellers in the region to serve customers quicker and create hundreds of local opportunities.

In Tamil Nadu, Amazon currently has a robust fulfilment and logistics network comprising 4 fulfilment centres, 4 sort centres, about 150 delivery stations and a network of more than 1,500 space store partners, which together enable fast and reliable deliveries for customers across the state, the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH

