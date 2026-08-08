Shift Cyber Crime police station out of Chennai airport premises, demand denizens

However, since the police station is located inside the airport campus, visitors are required to pay parking charges at the airport toll plaza while exiting. Visitors argue that although collecting parking fees from passengers and visitors is justified, the same should not apply to people visiting a government police station that happens to be inside the airport premises.

Another major concern is the lack of a photocopy facility inside the airport campus.

“During investigations, police often ask us to submit photocopies of documents and identity proofs. Since no photocopy shop is available within the premises, we have to get out of the airport to get the copies before returning to the police station,” lamented a visitor. “This forces us to cross the airport toll plaza twice, and we have to pay parking charges again.”

People handling cyber crime cases have urged the airport authorities to exempt vehicles visiting the Cyber Crime police station from airport parking charges or create a separate access route for the station. They have also requested that a photocopy facility be established within the airport campus to avoid unnecessary travel during investigations.