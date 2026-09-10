She came to Chennai from Kumbakonam in search of a job. Speeding lorry snuffed the dream

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman, who had completed nursing training and had come to Chennai from her native Kumbakonam in search of a job, died after a speeding lorry rammed their two-wheeler from behind near Chromepet on Tuesday night.
The deceased, Jamuna (23) from Kumbakonam, had recently come to Chennai after completing her nursing course. She was staying in a rented room in Chromepet with her friend Sreeja (24), who works at a private firm in the locality.
Around 10 pm on Tuesday, Sreeja and Jamuna went on a bike to withdraw money from an ATM. Officials said Sreeja was riding the two-wheeler while Jamuna rode pillion. As they were passing the Chromepet flyover, a speeding lorry came from behind and hit their vehicle.
Officials said the heavy vehicle dragged the bike and the two women for nearly 50 feet before coming to a halt. Jamuna suffered severe injuries to her head and died on the spot, while Sreeja sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Tambaram Government Hospital.
On information, the personnel from the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing reached the spot, seized the lorry, and arrested its driver, Satish (27) of Kadaperi in Tambaram for driving at high speed and negligently, causing the accident that claimed the life of the young woman. Further investigation is on, said officials.