Sharp dip in prices: 2,000 tonnes of veggies dumped at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market have expressed deep concern over a severe slump in sales, as nearly 2,000 tonnes of vegetables have rotted and been dumped as waste. Market authorities attributed the loss to significantly reduced customer footfall during the pooja holidays, coupled with intermittent rainfall across Tamil Nadu.
However, the resulting supply surplus offers consumers an opportunity to purchase essential vegetables at lower costs.
Speaking to DT Next, president of the Koyambedu Semi-Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association said, “Due to intermittent rain and low customer footfall during the festival period, stock that arrived at markets across districts and State could not be sold properly. A similar trend prevailed on Tuesday, as conditions remained unchanged. An aggregate of nearly 10,000 tonnes of vegetables arrive daily from various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.”
Out of that supply, an overall calculation shows that over 2,000 tonnes, including brinjal, ladies finger, carrots, and other produce, go to waste. “As a direct result, wholesale prices for most vegetables have gradually dropped by around Rs 5. Compared to October 16, vegetable prices on October 20 have dipped. While items like carrots saw a sharper reduction of Rs 10, onion prices remained completely unchanged,” he noted
A kilo of onions cost Rs 58 since October 16, shallots were priced at Rs 100, green chillies at Rs 55, ladies finger at Rs 15, brinjal at Rs 25 per kg, and cabbage at Rs 10 per kg.