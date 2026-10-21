Sharp dip in prices: 2,000 tonnes of veggies dumped at Chennai's Koyambedu market

Out of that supply, an overall calculation shows that over 2,000 tonnes, including brinjal, ladies finger, carrots, and other produce, go to waste. “As a direct result, wholesale prices for most vegetables have gradually dropped by around Rs 5. Compared to October 16, vegetable prices on October 20 have dipped. While items like carrots saw a sharper reduction of Rs 10, onion prices remained completely unchanged,” he noted

A kilo of onions cost Rs 58 since October 16, shallots were priced at Rs 100, green chillies at Rs 55, ladies finger at Rs 15, brinjal at Rs 25 per kg, and cabbage at Rs 10 per kg.