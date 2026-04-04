Chennai

Shark fins seized from house in Mannadi, hunt on for two

During questioning, it was revealed that the fins had been smuggled to Chennai from the Mandapam area in Ramanathapuram
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Forest department officials have seized 5 kg of rare shark fins stored illegally in a house in Mannadi, Chennai, following a tip-off on Friday (April 4).

Acting on confidential information, a team of forest officials raided a house on Moottai Karan Street in Mannadi and recovered the hidden fins.

During questioning, it was revealed that the fins had been smuggled to Chennai from the Mandapam area in Ramanathapuram.

Officials have registered a case and are searching for two individuals in connection with the seizure.

Further investigations are underway to determine the larger network involved in the illegal trade of shark fins.

Forest department
Mannadi
shark fins

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