Shallots, okra get costly at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 20, 2025; check their rates here

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices saw notable fluctuations at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Thursday (November 20).

According to traders, the prices of shallots and okra have increased by Rs 20 compared to November 17. Shallots, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg, are now priced at Rs 70 per kg, while okra has risen from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 60 per kg.

The price of green chilli has dropped by Rs 15, falling from Rs 50 per kg on Monday to Rs 35 per kg today.

Ooty carrot and beans have seen a Rs 5 increase. Ooty carrot, which cost Rs 50 per kg on Monday, is now selling at Rs 55 per kg. Beans have risen from Rs 35 per kg to Rs 40 per kg.

Chow chow prices have declined by Rs 5, dropping from Rs 25 per kg on Monday to Rs 20 per kg today.

Onion prices have reduced by Rs 1, falling from Rs 26 per kg to Rs 25 per kg. Prices of tomato (Rs 40 per kg), beetroot (Rs 50 per kg) and potato (Rs 40 per kg) remained unchanged.