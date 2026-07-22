SFI, DYFI workers detained in Chennai during anti-NEET protest

CHENNAI: Police on Wednesday (July 22) detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) during a protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.
The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the alleged NEET examination question paper leak.
(This is a breaking news alert)
In Delhi, supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar even after the brutal police crackdown on the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Meanwhile, leaders of several Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the police action against student protesters.
Later, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed by police on Tuesday after they staged a dharna outside the PM’s residence in Delhi, demanding his resignation. They were released after a few hours.