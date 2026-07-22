SFI, DYFI workers detained in Chennai during anti-NEET protest

Leaders of Opposition protest

Meanwhile, leaders of several Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the police action against student protesters.

Later, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed by police on Tuesday after they staged a dharna outside the PM’s residence in Delhi, demanding his resignation. They were released after a few hours.