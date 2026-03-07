Sexual harassment by stranger: Woman files false plaint after lover refuses to give money in Chennai

CHENNAI: Based on a woman’s complaint that an unidentified man trespassed into her house and sexually assaulted her, police reviewed hundreds of CCTV cameras and arrested the man.
However, investigations revealed that they knew each other. She had invited him to her house but filed the complaint as he refused to give her money.
The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Kodungaiyur, filed a complaint on Thursday stating that a man trespassed into her house on Wednesday night while she was sleeping with her children and sexually harassed her.
Kodungaiyur police registered a case and launched an investigation. A police team tracked the suspect by examining CCTV footage from the area.
During the investigation, police discovered that she was in a relationship with the man and had filed the complaint after he refused to give her money.
Police said that they would register with the concerned magistrate to close the case as a ‘mistake of fact’. Further investigations are on.