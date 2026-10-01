Sewer works: GCTP announces traffic diversion near Kasimedu

Buses and heavy vehicles towards Ennore via SN Chetty Road-Jeevarathinam Salai signal junction (outgoing side) will be diverted to Jeevarathinam Salai, take left and again take right to VP Kovil Street towards TH Road, TH Road Toll Gate junction to reach their destination.

Two-wheelers and LMVs towards Ennore via SN Chetty Road-Jeevarathinam Salai signal junction (outgoing side) will be diverted to Jeevarathinam Salai, take left and then take right to VP Kovil Street, TH Road, take U-turn at TH Road-Metro train (Pillar 12), and take left to Balakrishna Street to reach their destination.