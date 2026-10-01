Sewer works: GCTP announces traffic diversion near Kasimedu

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) announced traffic diversions in Kasimedu from Thursday (October 1) as the Metro Water has proposed to construct a collapsed sewer door on SN Chetty Road-Jeevarathinam Salai junction (near Kasimedu signal). The diversions will be in place for 15 days.
Buses and heavy vehicles towards Ennore via SN Chetty Road-Jeevarathinam Salai signal junction (outgoing side) will be diverted to Jeevarathinam Salai, take left and again take right to VP Kovil Street towards TH Road, TH Road Toll Gate junction to reach their destination.
Two-wheelers and LMVs towards Ennore via SN Chetty Road-Jeevarathinam Salai signal junction (outgoing side) will be diverted to Jeevarathinam Salai, take left and then take right to VP Kovil Street, TH Road, take U-turn at TH Road-Metro train (Pillar 12), and take left to Balakrishna Street to reach their destination.
Buses, heavy vehicles, two-wheelers and LMVs coming from Ennore towards Paris corner via SN Chetty Road (incoming side) will be diverted through the wrong side at SN Chetty Road-Power Kuppam junction (opposite Muslim burial ground) in the outgoing direction, and take a left at SN Chetty Road-Kasimedu signal junction (incoming side) to reach their destination.