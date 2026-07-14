Sewage pumping to be suspended in Teynampet, Adyar on July 16

A press release from CMWSSB stated that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has undertaken relocation and alignment work on a main sewage pumping pipeline at the Taramani Ramp Metro Station in the Adyar zone.

So the pumping stations in Teynampet zone including the ones at North Mylapore, South Mylapore, and Ice House, and in Adyar zone – the ones at Pattinapakkam, RA Puram, Bhaktavatsalam Nagar, and Adyar – will be halted.