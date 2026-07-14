Sewage pumping to be suspended in Teynampet, Adyar on July 16

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has announced a 24-hour suspension of sewage pumping stations at multiple stations in Teynampet and Adyar zones from 10 pm on 16 July to 17 July 10 pm.
A press release from CMWSSB stated that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has undertaken relocation and alignment work on a main sewage pumping pipeline at the Taramani Ramp Metro Station in the Adyar zone.
So the pumping stations in Teynampet zone including the ones at North Mylapore, South Mylapore, and Ice House, and in Adyar zone – the ones at Pattinapakkam, RA Puram, Bhaktavatsalam Nagar, and Adyar – will be halted.
The suspension of the pumping station will affect the public in areas of the Teynampet zone, including Ice House, Triplicane, Mylapore, Santhome High Road, Alwarpet, Chamiers Road, Austin Nagar, Mandaveli, Seethammal Colony, and Royapettah.
The areas affected in the Adyar zone are Pattinapakkam, Srinivasapuram, Adyar, Kasturba Nagar, Indira Nagar, Parameswari Nagar, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Jeevarathinam Nagar, Lakshmipuram, Besant Nagar, Odaikuppam, Urur Kuppam, Kamaraj Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Pathirikaiyalar Kudiyiruppu, PDC Colony, and Tiruvanmiyur.
For complaints, residents in these zones can call 8144930909 and 8144930913.