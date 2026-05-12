Sewage pumping to be suspended for 12 hours in Teynampet zone on May 13

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) will temporarily suspend the operation of three sewage pumping stations for 12 hours in Teynampet zone on May 13 from 10 am to 10 pm.
A press release from Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) said,” As Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) carrying out an interconnection works connecting the mainline on Ramakrishna Madam Road, near the Mandaveli Bus Terminus. Resulted in the temporary suspension in the operations of pumping stations.”
The 12 hours suspension will commence from, May 13, 10 am to 10 pm of the same days. During this period, the following sewage pumping stations such as South Boag Road, Chamiers Road and Mandaveli sewage pumping stations in Teynampet zone will be suspended, said the press release.
Residents in the affected areas of the Teynampet Zone are Alwarpet, Nandanam, Abhiramapuram, Raja Annamalai Puram, Mylapore, Mendaveli and Santhome, requested to contact the Teynampet zone officials for any sewage-related grievances or assistance, 8144930909 and 8144930225, added the release.