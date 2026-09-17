Sewage pumping stations in Royapuram, Teynampet zones to be suspended for 16 hours from September 18

The suspension occurs as CMRL is carrying out major pipeline interlinkage work on Ramakrishna Mutt Road near Thirumayilai MRTS station in the Teynampet zone.

Operations will be temporarily halted at the following sewage pumping stations: Parthethotam Sewage Pumping Station in Royapuram zone and Ice House, Chinna Thambi Street, Arunachalam Street, Parthasarathy Street, Nadukuppam, Ayothiya Kuppam, Ram Nagar, and TS Park Sewage Pumping Stations in Teynampet zone.

Residents in the affected areas who experience sewage-related issues or overflow during this period are advised to contact the respective area engineers – Royapuram 8144930905 and Teynampet 8144930909.