Sewage pollutes Puzhal's Pura pond, public urge Chennai Corporation to sever illegal lines

Locals have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to disconnect illegal sewage connections entering the pond through stormwater drains and remove the overgrown weeds along the waterbody, which they say have become a breeding ground for snakes and insects.

The pond was renovated at a cost of Rs 1 crore in July 2025. According to the residents, the waterbody was once used for irrigation before the surrounding area became residential. Nearly twenty years ago, a stormwater drain on Gandhi Main Road was connected to the pond to store rainwater and help mitigate flooding. However, residents allege that sewage is now entering the pond through these inlets, and dense vegetation has spread across the embankments and water surface.

As part of the renovation, the GCC desilted the pond, strengthened its bunds, constructed toilets and developed a walkway with handrails to provide a safer space for pedestrians.