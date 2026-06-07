Sewage pollutes Puzhal's Pura pond, public urge Chennai Corporation to sever illegal lines

CHENNAI: Foul stench emanating from sewage mixing into the Pura pond along Gandhi Main Road has affected hundreds of Puzhal residents, many of whom use the stretch as a recreational space every day. They also fear the pond becoming a breeding ground for reptiles.
Locals have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to disconnect illegal sewage connections entering the pond through stormwater drains and remove the overgrown weeds along the waterbody, which they say have become a breeding ground for snakes and insects.
The pond was renovated at a cost of Rs 1 crore in July 2025. According to the residents, the waterbody was once used for irrigation before the surrounding area became residential. Nearly twenty years ago, a stormwater drain on Gandhi Main Road was connected to the pond to store rainwater and help mitigate flooding. However, residents allege that sewage is now entering the pond through these inlets, and dense vegetation has spread across the embankments and water surface.
As part of the renovation, the GCC desilted the pond, strengthened its bunds, constructed toilets and developed a walkway with handrails to provide a safer space for pedestrians.
S Ajith, a resident, said people previously walked along Gandhi Main Road, but many stopped after a series of chain-snatching incidents. Following the renovation of the pond, residents began returning to the area for their daily walks.
“Many people come here for morning walks, especially during summer. But the stench becomes unbearable at times. We demand regular removal of the plants,” Ajith said.
Another resident, V Rahul, said the pond was reopened to the public after renovation in the middle of last year and required regular maintenance to remain safe and accessible.
“Recently, a snake emerged from the bushes in the morning while a few people were walking on the footpath. We urge officials to clear the blanket of plants spreading across the water,” he said.
A Corporation official said the issue had been brought to the attention of the parks department at the Corporation headquarters. “Officials have already inspected the site. Based on further instructions, the weeds and overgrown vegetation will be cleared at the earliest,” the official said.