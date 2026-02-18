Sewage in lake kills fish, triggers health concerns in Nedunkundram

The 35-acre lake is located in the Puthur village of the Nedunkundram village panchayat. The Highway department had built a canal to the lake during the construction of the Perungalathur-Agaramthen bypass road to prevent inundation. However, residents said that the same canal is now carrying untreated sewage from more than 3,000 houses in the area, and ultimately mixes with the lake.

The canal and lake have undergone pollution, causing the death of fish in the waterbodies. Residents fear that the contamination could lead to the spread of infectious diseases.