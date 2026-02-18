Sewage in lake kills fish, triggers health concerns in Nedunkundram

CHENNAI: As a large number of fish were found floating dead in Thangal lake in Nedungundram, residents have raised an alarm on sewage mixing contaminating the waterbody. This had led to foul smell emanating from the lake and triggered fears of groundwater contamination.
The 35-acre lake is located in the Puthur village of the Nedunkundram village panchayat. The Highway department had built a canal to the lake during the construction of the Perungalathur-Agaramthen bypass road to prevent inundation. However, residents said that the same canal is now carrying untreated sewage from more than 3,000 houses in the area, and ultimately mixes with the lake.
The canal and lake have undergone pollution, causing the death of fish in the waterbodies. Residents fear that the contamination could lead to the spread of infectious diseases.
Locals also claim that groundwater in the surrounding areas has been affected, making it difficult for households to use well water for daily needs. Many families say they were facing severe hardship due to the deteriorating environmental conditions. The residents say that no action has been taken yet despite multiple complaints to the District Collector and the panchayat administration.
The residents now urge the authorities concerned to immediately inspect the lake, remove the dead fish and restore the lake. They have also urged the authorities to take steps and prevent sewage from entering the waterbody.