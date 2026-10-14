Sewage from Menambedu flowing into SWD linked to Korattur Lake

Constructed around two years ago, the SWD was intended to carry rainwater from the residential area during the monsoon.

However, residents alleged that sewage from nearby houses was being discharged into the drain, causing stagnation and foul odour.

The issue has reportedly worsened after the drain was desilted around 10 days ago. Since then, sewage has allegedly been flowing into and accumulating in the drain.

As the area is low-lying, stagnant sewage has led to foul odour and an increase in mosquitoes, causing inconvenience to residents, particularly children and senior citizens.