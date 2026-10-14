Sewage from Menambedu flowing into SWD linked to Korattur Lake

CHENNAI: The stench of sewage has made life unbearable for the residents of Bharat Nagar extension in Menambedu, Ambattur, who have also been concerned about sewage mixing with a storm water drain (SWD) that’s linked to Korattur Lake.
Constructed around two years ago, the SWD was intended to carry rainwater from the residential area during the monsoon.
However, residents alleged that sewage from nearby houses was being discharged into the drain, causing stagnation and foul odour.
The issue has reportedly worsened after the drain was desilted around 10 days ago. Since then, sewage has allegedly been flowing into and accumulating in the drain.
As the area is low-lying, stagnant sewage has led to foul odour and an increase in mosquitoes, causing inconvenience to residents, particularly children and senior citizens.
Residents also expressed concern that untreated sewage could eventually enter Korattur Lake and affect its water quality.
Several SWDs and channels in Chennai are connected to water bodies, including Ambattur, Korattur and Retteri lakes. Sewage from residential and industrial areas is supposed to be treated before being discharged into water bodies.
However, residents alleged that untreated sewage is being discharged into SWDs through unauthorised connections at some locations.
Social activist Bhoopesh said, “We’ve informed Corporation officials about it, but no proper action has been taken so far. Residents have been affected by the foul odour for the past few days.”
Concurring with him was Mohan, another resident, who added that they had not faced such a problem before.
“This is an issue that has been continuing for the past five days. Though the drain was desilted a few days ago, sewage has been accumulating in it since. The foul odour and mosquito nuisance have increased, making it difficult for children and senior citizens to walk through the area, especially in the evenings. Officials should inspect the spot and identify the source immediately,” he opined.
Hearing these complaints, a senior Metro Water official told DT Next, “We’ll inspect the spot to identify the reason for sewage entering the SWD, and appropriate action will be taken.”