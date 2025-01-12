Sewage from KCBT is treated, used for gardening: CMDA

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has clarified that sewage generated from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam is treated and water is reused for gardening and flushing of toilets.

"The average quantum of sewage generated from Kilambakkam, Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus would be around 490 KLD per day. The entire quantum of the sewage generated is treated in the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) designed with a capacity of 650 KLD situated in the KCBT premises itself," CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra said.

He added that after treatment, the treated water is utilized for the internal usage of KCBT such as gardening, and flushing of toilets only. No sewage generated from the KCBT is let out into the stormwater drain.