Chennai Citizen Connect: Ambattur residents cry foul as sewage from gated community pollutes area

CHENNAI: Ambattur residents have been complaining that untreated sewage is being discharged from a gated community for the last few days. The discharge has caused unhygienic conditions with water stagnating on the road.

Though complaints have been raised to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and ward councillor, no inspection or action has been taken till now.

"The residential apartment does not have sewage connections and usually in such scenarios, the tanker lorries collect the sewage. However, without taking any of these steps, the apartment residents discharge the untreated sewage water on the road at Patravakkam. It has led to sewage stagnation and also flows into the Korattur lake. Due to the lack of a sewage system in the locality, the water bodies get polluted," said S Sekaran, a resident of Ambattur.

Residents fumed that this has become a never-ending issue in the area and there is a private school opposite the apartment and the stagnated sewage irks the commuters.

Due to the untreated sewage discharge from the gated community, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"Already the residents are suffering from dengue and chikungunya, and additionally the sewage stagnation has worsened the situation. We are concerned about the health issues in the locality. Even though we have raised complaints regarding the issue to the corporation authorities, and metro water board, there has been no inspection carried out to take action against the issue. We urge the concerned department to address the issue at the earliest," said G Kumaran, another resident of Ambattur.

The official from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board did not respond to the calls from DT Next.