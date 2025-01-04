Severe fog in Delhi, Bengaluru disrupts flight operations at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Heavy fog in Delhi and other northern states, and Bengaluru caused widespread disruption at Chennai airport on Saturday (January 4), leaving passengers in distress. All flights from Chennai to Delhi facing significant delays and some flights between Bengaluru and Delhi have been cancelled.

As of now, more than 15 flights from Chennai to destinations including Delhi and Bengaluru have been delayed, and two flights have been cancelled.

According to airport sources, several IndiGo flights to Delhi were delayed by the inclement weather. These include the 2.30 am flight that was rescheduled to 4.20 am, 4.30 am flight delayed until 8 am, 5.55 am flight postponed to 8 am, 6 am Air India flight rescheduled to 6.50 am, 6.50 am Air India flight pushed to 8 am, and 8 am IndiGo flight that will depart at 9.30 am.

In addition, the Indigo Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Delhi at 7.15 am and arrive in Chennai at 10 am was cancelled.

Similarly, due to fog in Bengaluru, the IndiGo Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 5 am and arrive in Chennai at 6 am has been cancelled. Also, the IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Chennai to Bengaluru at 7.30 am has been rescheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 9.30 am.

Flights arriving from Delhi are delayed, with ripple effects impacting flights from Andaman, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad.