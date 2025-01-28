Severe fog distrupts train services in Chennai

CHENNAI: Express trains and EMU services in the city were delayed due to heavy fog, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Cheran Express and the Pearl City Express trains were delayed by 20 mins on Tuesday.

EMU trains had to be stopped at different places, delaying the service.

For the past few days, Chennai and its surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy fog, with cold weather intensifies early in the morning, particularly in Egmore, Broadway, Koyambedu and Nungambakkam areas.

Meanwhile, severe fog on Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road and Kamarajar Salai has caused distruption for commuters. Poor visibility caused difficulties for motorists and delay in vehicle movement.