Severe congestion on Chennai-Tiruchy NH as thousands return after Pongal holidays

CHENNAI: With the last batch of people returning to Chennai after nine long days of Pongal holidays, the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway witnessed severe congestion in the early hours of Monday.

A large number of vehicles, including personal vehicles and government and private buses, heading towards Chennai from southern districts are lined up for a long distance due to the block at the entry points to the city, said a Thanthi TV report.

It is not just the roads that are crowded. The Tambaram railway station and bus stand is buzzling with huge crowds. People are pushing and shoving each other to catch bus and train to Chennai, creating a commotion.

The chaos on Monday morning came after three nights of influx of people returning to Chennai. The return journey started on Friday night, and continued on Saturday and Sunday nights. According to another report, nearly one lakh public and private vehicles entered Chennai on Sunday night alone.

Earlier, the traffic police had barred heavy vehicles on GST Road, Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, OMR, and ECR from 2 pm on January 18 (Saturday) to 2 pm on January 20.