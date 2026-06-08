Seven-year wait for redevelopment of Rukmini Nagar TNUHDB tenement leaves residents fuming

CHENNAI: Residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Rukmani Nagar, Adyar, have urged the State government to expedite the demolition and reconstruction of seven dilapidated residential blocks, alleging that the project has been delayed for several years. They have also appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene and expedite the project.
Around 100 families have been living in the tenements for more than 50 years. The condition of the buildings has deteriorated significantly over the past seven years, with leaking roofs and structural damage affecting daily life.
“TNUHDB completed the enumeration process and issued allotments to most eligible beneficiaries. But, the demolition process has not begun as documentation related to a few households is still pending,” rued a resident.
S Ammu, VP, Rukmani Nagar TNUHDB Tenements RWA, said the board had provided a one-time temporary housing allowance of Rs 24,000 to eligible families two years ago. “The amount is not sufficient for a family living in Chennai. We want the government to speed up the reconstruction process instead of waiting for the remaining six households to submit documents. Around 25 families are still living in the dilapidated buildings,” she said.
Responding to the concerns, a Division 7 TNUHDB official said the eviction process for demolition had already been initiated. “Some residents have not cooperated with the process. A few have failed to produce their original housing allotment documents, making it difficult to issue temporary allotment copies,” the official said.
A senior citizen, who works as a domestic worker, said she has been unable to obtain a legal heir certificate despite repeated visits to the Guindy tahsildar’s office. “Officials have repeatedly asked me to submit a legal heir certificate. However, I’ve not been able to secure all the required documents,” she said.
A senior TNUHDB official said that reconstruction would begin only after the required government approval is received. “Once the government issues the order, we will proceed with the next stage of the project. Earlier, the reconstruction was planned using Asian Development Bank funding. Later, the government decided to undertake the project using state funds. We’re now awaiting the GO,” the official said.