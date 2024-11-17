Set up mini textile parks in SIPCOT industrial estates across Tamil Nadu, TRB Rajaa appeals to Union Min

CHENNAI: At a meeting in New Delhi with Union Minister of Textiles Shandilya Giriraj Singh, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa appealed for establishing mini textile parks in SIPCOT industrial estates across Tamil Nadu, citing the demand for skilled workers in the textile sector and the availability of such resources in various districts.

Rajaa took to social media to express it, stating that he made a special request to Singh to bring SIPCOT mini textile parks to Tamil Nadu. He also thanked Singh for the progress on PM Mitra Park in Virudhunagar district, which has generated significant interest within the textile industry.

The Minister further urged the Centre to expand textile industries to six key districts, Virudhunagar (known for its textile manufacturing hub), Karur (famous for its textile and handloom products), Tirupur (a major textile and knitwear hub), Salem (a textile manufacturing centre), Erode (known for its textile and turmeric production), and Nagapattinam (a coastal district with potential for textile growth).

This expansion is in accordance with the requests of his Cabinet colleagues, including Thangam Thennarasu, R Gandhi, V Senthilbalaji, Anbil Mahesh, and R Rajendran.

Rajaa emphasised that the TN government's goals are aligned to create more jobs and establish the State as a hub for technical textiles.