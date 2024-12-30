Serial burglar caught for breaking-in, stealing 29 sovereigns and Rs 1L in Nanganallur

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man was arrested by the Pazhavanthangal police for breaking in at an apartment in Nanganallur on Friday and stealing 29 sovereign gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash when the occupants were away.

Police said they arrested the accused, D Anand of RA Puram, within eight hours of receiving the complaint.

The complainant, V Janardhanan (42), who resided with his family at an apartment on 5th Main Road in Nanganallur, left home on Friday along with his family to attend a family event. When they returned home late night, they found the grille gate and the front door broke open.

Janardhanan found the gold coins and cash stolen from the locker, after which he filed a police complaint. Based on the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, a special team zeroed in on the suspect and secured him. Investigations revealed that he roamed around in Nanganallur on his two-wheeler and targeted the house after learning it was locked and occupants were away.

Police said that Anand is a serial offender and has three pending cases against him in Dindigul district. The stolen gold coins and cash were recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.