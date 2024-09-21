Serangulam case: CB-CID to conduct fresh investigation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the CB-CID to conduct fresh investigation regarding the allegation against Serangulam village panchayat president and her husband for allegedly usurping Rs 20 crore worth of property with forged documents.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the petition moved by R Rosline, seeking CBI investigation into her complaint against Serangulam village panchayat president Amutha and her husband Manohar, alleging usurping her family property. The petitioner submitted that the CB-CID is not properly investigating the case and sought to transfer the probe to an independence agency.

The government advocate appeared for CB-CID submitted that a new investigation officer is appointed to conduct the probe and requested to continue the probe with the same investigation agency. After the submission, the judge directed CB-CID to conduct a fresh probe and directed the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of South Zone to monitor the probe. The matter was posted to December 2 for further proceedings.