Serangulam case: CB-CID to conduct fresh investigation

    The government advocate appeared for CB-CID submitted that a new investigation officer is appointed to conduct the probe and requested to continue the probe with the same investigation agency

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Sep 2024 4:02 AM GMT
    Madras High Court

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the CB-CID to conduct fresh investigation regarding the allegation against Serangulam village panchayat president and her husband for allegedly usurping Rs 20 crore worth of property with forged documents.

    Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the petition moved by R Rosline, seeking CBI investigation into her complaint against Serangulam village panchayat president Amutha and her husband Manohar, alleging usurping her family property. The petitioner submitted that the CB-CID is not properly investigating the case and sought to transfer the probe to an independence agency.

    The government advocate appeared for CB-CID submitted that a new investigation officer is appointed to conduct the probe and requested to continue the probe with the same investigation agency. After the submission, the judge directed CB-CID to conduct a fresh probe and directed the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of South Zone to monitor the probe. The matter was posted to December 2 for further proceedings.

    DTNEXT Bureau

